Aspirants Unite For Victory Lauds Ama Sey, Appiah Kubi-Baidoo

A pro-NPP group, Aspirants Unite for Victory Movement, has lauded Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Mercy Adu Gyamfi popularly known as Ama Sey, as well Appiah Kubi-Baidoo, for rescinding their decisions to contest as independent candidates in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Ama Sey was expected to contest as an independent candidate for Akwatia after claiming that she lost the NPP parliamentary primaries due to ‘cheating.’ She had claimed that the names of four dead persons were ticked as those who voted, making her to lose the elections by four votes difference.

But she rescinded her decision following the interventions of some prominent persons in the NPP and her church elders as well as traditional authorities.

Mr Kubi-Baidoo also rescinded his decision to contest as an independent candidate in the Sefwi Akontonbra Constituency in the Western North region.

In a statement dated October 10, 2020, the Aspirants Unite for Victory Movement a group of defeated parliamentary aspirants of the ruling party said “we of this great and historic movement are very happy that our brother and sister have found sound reason in “fighting” a common foe together and with a united front.”

