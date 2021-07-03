Trump Organization CFO In Court Over Financial Crimes

The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, is standing trial over alleged financial crimes.

According to a report by Forbs, Mr Weisselberg “walked into a New York courtroom Thursday, with handcuffs, to face 15 counts of financial crimes, including fraud, conspiracy and grand larceny.”

The report said former President Trump’s business also faced 10 counts.

Reports say New York City prosecutors revealed that the Trump Organization took part in a scheme to hide nearly $1.8 of Weisselberg’s compensation from tax authorities over roughly 16 years, “allowing Weisselberg to enjoy perks like an apartment and two Mercedes-Benz cars while dodging about $556,000 of federal taxes, $107,000 of state taxes and $238,000 of local taxes.

“…that works out of $900,000 of total savings or about $60,000 a year,” according to reports.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ16higB7UJ/?utm_medium=share_sheet

By Melvin Tarlue