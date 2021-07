President Nana Akufo-Addo has attended the burial service of Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

The funeral for Dr. Kaunda, the first President and liberation hero of Zambia, was held on Friday, July 2, 2021.

Mr Akufo-Addo was at the funeral in his capacity as Chairman of ECOWAS.

Dr Kaunda died a few days ago aged 97.

By Melvin Tarlue