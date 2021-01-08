Trump’s Facebook, Instagram Accounts Blocked Indefinitely

Facebook and Instagram have extended the block placed the accounts of US President, Donald J. Trump.

Co-founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, announced this in a statement sighted by DGN Online on his official Facebook page.

The extension of the block follows the attack on Congress by pro-Trump supporters on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

Congress was in the process of Certifying the victory of President-elect, Joe Biden, when the attack took place on Capitol Hill in Washington DC.

Mr. Zuckerberg said “his (Trump’s) decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world. We removed these statements yesterday because we judged that their effect — and likely their intent — would be to provoke further violence.”

“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” he noted.

“Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete,” according to him.

President Trump has since the November 3, 2020 US election refused to concede defeat, saying the polls were grossly rigged.

He has failed on several occasions to overturn the results of the Presidential election.

By Melvin Tarlue