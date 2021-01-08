Citizen Eye Ghana Condemns Misbehavior of MPs, Urges President To Sack Osafo Mafo, Others

Alex Kwaku Tetteh

A pressure group, Citizen Eye Ghana, has condemned the acts of lawlessness that were perpetrated in Parliament on Wednesday night, January 6, 2021.

It would be recalled that during the election of a Speaker for the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana, some Members of Parliament (MPs) were caught on camera fighting.

The Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkora, was caught snatching ballot papers during the election.

And addressing a press conference in Accra on Friday, January 8, 2021, an Executive Member of Citizen Eye Ghana , Dr Isaac Ankomah, noted the need for the MPs involved in the disturbances in Parliament to be investigated and dealt with according to the law.

“In as much as we congratulate our Parliamentarians we highly condemn the misbehavior of those Parliamentarians who tried to leave black spot in their inaugural ceremony and we thereby call on the President to set up a committee to investigate such an ordeal behavior and those found culpable must be severely punished.”

Meanwhile, Citizen Eye Ghana called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to sack the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare and Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Mafo.

By Melvin Tarlue