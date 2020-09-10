Trust Me, I’m Truthful – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has entreated Ghanaians to continue to repose their trust in him in order to do more for the country.

“The most important thing I want to say is that I want Ghanaians to know I didn’t become President to deceive anybody. When I made my promises during my run for the presidency, the opposition said I couldn’t do what I had promised and that I was deceiving Ghanaians because they don’t have the vision; they don’t have the understanding of how to do things,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo is currently on a tour of the Bono East and Ahafo regions and as part of his itinerary, he granted an interview to Techiman-based ‘Classic FM’ yesterday in the Bono East Region.

“…Ghanaians have realized I came to tell the truth; I came to help the nation to prosper and that is exactly what we are doing now,” he said.

He stressed, “I want the Ghanaian people to understand that Akufo-Addo is a truthful person and he is a man of his words and, so, they should trust me. I’ll not drive the country into a ditch; on the contrary, I want to take the country to a good place.”

The President urged the people to be on the lookout for ‘unlicensed mouth-watering schemes’ designed by phony financial institutions to dupe the public, using the recent collapse of many micro-finance institutions as a classic case.

He said investing in financial institutions that are not licensed by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) or the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) “will put us in a difficult position,” adding “it is important to find out whether a scheme is licensed by the Bank of Ghana, Securities and Exchange Commission or whether it is legitimate.”

According to President Akufo-Addo, the erstwhile Mahama administration started paying some customers who had their monies locked up in DKM and his regime is doing same with the assurance that every customer would be paid by the end of September, this year.

“I instructed that we find money and pay all the locked-up funds. Since September 2017, we’ve made some payments. We are left with just a few,” he said, adding, “Even that, we’ve started paying. I’m sure you’ve heard that some people have received their monies. By the end of September 2020, we will clear everything. I’ll pay everybody and put an end to the matter once and for all.”

On day two of his tour, the President cut the sod for the construction of Tuobodom town roads, attended a durbar of chiefs and inspected the ongoing construction of the Regional Coordinating Council in Techiman South and North.

From Daniel Yao Dayee, Techiman