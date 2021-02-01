TT Brothers Eulogises JJ

Isaac Tetteh

President of Uncle T United FC, lsaac Tetteh (TT Brothers), has joined the growing list of high profile personalities who have eulogised former President JJ Rawlings for his positive impact in their respective fields of endeavours.

He was among dignitaries who mourned the statesman at his final funeral rites in Accra last week.

To the former Hearts of Oak Board member, the former President, who he referred to as ‘godfather’ took special interest in him (TT) when he realised they shared the same birthday (June 22).

He said besides taking special interests in his business progress, he taught him life principles that ensured success in all aspects.

And capturing fond memories of the departed President and the positive impact he (JJ) had in his life he said, “You have been part of whom I am today, having personally known you since the 90s.

“You have shown genuine concern for my well-being, especially after you found out l had lost my father at an early age. It was therefore surprising that we shared the same birthday. I love you and I know you loved me like a son.”

The CEO of TT Brothers Limited added, “You encouraged me to follow that long and arduous path of honesty and hard work in whatever l set my hands to do.

“I will forever remain humbled and grateful for the number of occasions you invited me to celebrate your day with you, especially your 70th birthday. You ensured l was on the right path, especially with my business.

“Mother Ghana will always remain grateful to you for your faithful service to its children.”

Rawlings, considered as one of Africa’s finest leaders, ruled Ghana for 19 years and passed on to eternity late last year.

BY Kofi Owusu Aduonum