Preko Explains Olympics Win

Yaw Preko

Great Olympics coach Yaw Preko has stated his well calculated tactics worked to perfection, hence his side’s win over city rivals Hearts of Oak in Accra on Saturday.

A perfect first half free-kick from Captain Gladson Awako and a strike by Maxwell Abbey was enough to secure all the points in the much talked about derby.

And explaining what accounted for the win, Preko said he studied Hearts’ recent matches and decided to devise a different strategy to combat them.

“We had a game plan for them and it worked. We decided to take the pressure of the boys in this derby game. I told them to relax and enjoy the game and come to the party, hit them in the first twenty minutes and we, fortunately, scored two goals within that time.

“I watched Hearts against Bechem and I realised they are more compact in the middle with the lateral wingers doing lots of runs, so I decided to play the back three and it worked for us,” he said in a post match press conference.

He added, “It is a long season just like a marathon and winning this match is important as any other match, so we have to go back to the drawing board and prepare for our next match.”

Hearts’ coach on the other hand said, “We caused two big mistakes and we conceded the goals and after that, we tried our best but the ball didn’t want to go into the net. Football is like that sometimes.

”Yes, we couldn’t score – that is the problem, that is the huge problem but like I said, football is like that. One day you shoot and everything is coming in, one day you try to shoot a hundred and nothing is coming in,” Papic told StarTimes in a post-match interview.

Meanwhile, the Wonder Club faces Faisal this Wednesday in Accra.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum