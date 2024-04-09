TT Brothers Supports Tema SOS

Officials of TT Brothers, teachers and some children of Tema SOS after the presentation

Division One campaigners, Uncle T United FC has yet again reached out to the Tema SOS in Community 10.

It was the Prampram-based soccer side, a subsidiary of the beverage producing giant, TT Brothers, 22 years of supporting the home.

On Easter Saturday, they presented items worth thousands of cedis to the home.

The items included 30 bags of rice, 15 boxes of cooking oil, and 15 cartons of Rhodes 100% fruit juice.

TT Brothers’ secretary to the Managing Director, Juliana Aba Bilson said the gesture was a testament to the company’s dedication to corporate social responsibility.

Juliana highlighted that it was a tradition for TT Brothers Limited to visit the SOS Children’s Village every New Year and Easter, spreading joy and festive cheer among the children.

“We are here as a company and a club as part of our corporate social responsibility. Every year we come here to donate to put smiles on the faces of the children,” Ms. Bilson disclosed, emphasising the significance of giving back to the community, especially during special occasions like Easter.

The Assistant Mother Representative, Madam Suzy Dzre, graciously accepted the donation on behalf of the orphanage, expressing heartfelt gratitude to the board, management, and staff of TT Brothers for their continued support and benevolence over the years.

“The contribution from TT Brothers has not only provided essential supplies to the SOS Village, but also brought joy and hope to the children during the Easter season,” she said.

