Alex Dadey Graces EMY Africa Magazine Cover

Alex Dadey (L) with Kojo Soboh (M) and Yofi Grant

Alex Apau Dadey, the Executive Chairman of KGL Group and Board Chairman of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), has been revealed as the cover star of the award issue of EMY Africa Magazine 2024.

A brief unveiling ceremony took place in Accra last Friday, with prominent industry stakeholders and entertainment personalities coming together to honour Alex Apau Dadey.

Mr. Dadey, who was recognised as the EMY Africa Award Man of the Year 2023, was celebrated alongside other award winners who have made significant contributions to the development of Africa.

The magazine features a section titled ‘Life In Part,’ which delves into Alex Dadey’s early years, his extensive 30-year career, and his dedication to giving back by allocating 5% of his company’s profits to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects in Ghana.

In an interview, Mr. Dadey expressed gratitude to the awarding board and Carbon AV team for bestowing upon him the honour of being the cover star and Man of the Year at the EMY Africa Awards.

He highlighted that the magazine, showcasing his journey to success, aims to inspire young entrepreneurs to strive for excellence and prioritise empowering society through CSR initiatives.

“This magazine provides me with a platform to communicate my vision for transforming the socio-economic landscape of the country and nurturing our youth to become outstanding African champions,” he remarked.

Albert Chris Soboh, Esq., the Editor-in-Chief, emphasised that Alex Dadey’s story conveys the values of hard work, kindness, dedication, and emerging as a role model for others.

Additionally, he noted that the magazine features profiles of individuals like Beatrice Agyemang, CEO of Media General; television personality Berla Mundi; sports icon Asamoah Gyan; artist Ablade Glover; and those making waves internationally such as Fred Swaniker, Mr. Eazi, Cobhams Asoquo, Black Sherif, Fred Swaniker, and Mohammed Kudus.

Kojo Soboh, Founder of Carbon AV, encouraged the public to look forward to the 9th edition of the EMY Africa Awards, which will include an expo, a stakeholder forum, and soiree events in London and Nigeria.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke