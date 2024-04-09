HoodTalk Music Festival Goes To Kumasi

Kumasi edition of the HoodTalk Music Festival will take place on April 25 at the Jubilee Park, where some selected Ghanaian performing artistes will be rocking music lovers and their teeming fans to a grand jam, the organisers have announced.

The DreamChild Foundation is working with Virtual Hub to organise this event, which aims to increase awareness of the $14 million fundraising campaign for the building of five pediatric clinics in five regions of Ghana.

The event is anticipated to draw a number of notable figures from business institutions, including MCEs and traditional leaders.

It aims to raise money in order to assist organisations that affect and lessen the suffering of African children living in poverty.

Eventually, the organisation hopes to expand throughout Ghana and the entire continent.

By utilising the power of music and the arts through community participation, the festival also seeks to empower and support African children by bringing voices together for the benefit of African children.

The complete roster of artistes scheduled to perform at the free event dubbed “HoodTalk Music Festival-The King’s Concert” is yet to be released by the organisers.

Bradez, Ypee, King Paluta, Oseikrom, Strongman, Kweku Flick, and Seven Kizs are just a few of the artistes scheduled to blow up the stage.

BEATWAVES gathered that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as well as Otumfuo’s Silver Jubilee Planning Committee will receive a formal courtesy visit from the organisers during the week to express gratitude and obtain his approval for the event.

In a statement, the organisers said, “In keeping with the dream of strengthening and empowering the children of Africa, DreamChild focuses on providing adequate healthcare, education, and other support services, especially to deprived communities.

“This year, we collaborated with Virtual Hub and others sponsors to bring together global music enthusiasts to talk about their issues and strive toward a common objective.”

Last year, the HoodTalk Music Festival was held in Tamale, Ho and Accra.

By George Clifford Owusu