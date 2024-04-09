Salt FM CEO Transforms Lives

Ohene Kwame Frimpong (3rd left) cutting the sod to officially commission one of his projects

In a resounding display of commitment to community development and public welfare, the chief executive officer of Agogo-based radio station, Salt 95.9 FM, Ohene Kwame Frimpong (OKF) continues to carve a path of progress and prosperity in Asante Akyem North.

From groundbreaking initiatives to tangible outcomes, OKF’s vision and unwavering dedication are reshaping the landscape of healthcare, education, and sanitation across the constituency.

Elevating healthcare access on April 6, amidst a backdrop of hope and anticipation, Mr. Frimponglaid the cornerstone for an ultra-modern clinic in Abrewapong.

This transformative project, under his full sponsorship, promises to revolutionise healthcare delivery, serving five communities within the constituency.

With a steadfast commitment to enhancing the well-being of residents, this clinic stands as a beacon of hope, ushering in a new era of accessible and quality healthcare services.

Empowering education on April 5, the community rejoiced as the fruits of Mr. Ohene Kwame Frimpong’s benevolence were unveiled at Savior M.A. School.

Through his own funding and generosity, a two-unit state-of-the-art classroom block now stands tall, symbolising the boundless possibilities that education unlocks.

Additionally, essential Poly Tanks have been provided, ensuring clean water access for students, while two deserving female scholars received brand new HP laptops, kind courtesy OK Frimpong.

Combatting sanitation challenges on April 7, marks the dawn of a new era in Wioso and Akutuase, as the groundwork for vital infrastructure projects is laid to be fully paid for by Ohene Kwame Frimpong.

With the commencement of construction for a 20-seater ultramodern toilet facility in Wioso and a bustling market centre in Akutuase, Mr.Frimpong’s proactive approach to addressing sanitation issues is evident. By mitigating open defecation and fostering vibrant market spaces, these initiatives not only promote public health but also foster economic growth and community cohesion.

The tireless efforts and charity projects of Ohene Kwame Frimpong exemplify the spirit of servant leadership, inspiring us all to actively contribute to the betterment of society.

In recent times, residents of Asante Akyem North called on Dr. Bawumia to institute actions to reopen the radio station that has been closed down by the National Communications Authority(NCA).

Ohene Kwame Frimpong truly deserves Ghana’s support as he forges ahead on the path to progress, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of Asante Akyem North.