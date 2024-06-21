TUDEC, Time-To-Help Shares Love With Families

A volunteer of TUDEC sharing some meat packs

TUDEC, in collaboration with Time-to-help, an NGO based in Germany and the Netherlands, have extended a gesture of love to thousands of families in various parts of the country as part of activities marking the celebration of Eid al-Adha.

The beneficiaries including Muslims from various communities, churches, persons with disabilities (PWDs) and several individuals received meat packs from the organisations.

Making a presentation at the Galaxy International School to some of the beneficiaries at East Legon in Accra, a volunteer with TUDEC, Sukran Karya said Eid al-Adha is one of the most important festivals on the Islamic calendar which enjoins them to extend a hand to people, particularly the less privileged in society.

She said about 950 cattle were slaughtered and distributed to about 32,000 families in 63 locations in Kumasi, Accra, Wa, Takoradi and Akosombo.

She said “Putting people first,” which is the motto of TUDEC, is something the organisation takes seriously, stressing, “We believe in sharing so that everyone can have a piece of the ‘pie’.”

“It is the priority of the organisation to ensure that we touch the lives of diverse groups of people in parts of the country during the celebration each year. It is important that we share with everyone however little it is,” she added.

Ajara Musah, Dennis Adekpoe, both persons with disabilities, could not hide their joy when they received the ‘Eid meat’ but to thank and pray for both organisations for God’s blessings to enable them to support families on such occasions.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah