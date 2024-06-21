Twellium Ghana Leads In Environmental Sustainability

The Twellium Industrial Company Limited, a Ghanaian-based manufacturing company, has taken a giant step to lead an environmental sustainability project by introducing a high-tech effluent treatment plant.

The Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) is a specialised facility designed to treat and purify industrial wastewater before its safe discharge into the environment. This state-of-the-art facility ensures that all industrial waste the company generates is treated effectively, preventing any waste from being sent to the surrounding towns.

The plant processes up to 1,000 cubic metres of wastewater daily. All wastewater from the facility is sent to the ETP, ensuring that their effluent discharge parameters meet the GS 1212:2019 effluent discharge parameters for the food and beverage industries.

Speaking to journalists after a factory tour, Ali Ajami, Chief Marketing Officer, Twellium Industrial Company Limited, said the GH¢3 million Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) processes organic and inorganic pollutants, as well as all other impurities generated from the factory, before they are safely discharged.

Mr. Ajami said treated water from the plant could be used by neighbouring farmers to water their crops and for other domestic uses. He said the company was committed to environmental sustainability and would continuously explore innovations that would ensure that its operations did not harm the environment.

“At Twellium, we remain committed to environmental sustainability, and through this effluence treatment plant for waste management, we will ensure that all industrial waste the company generates is treated effectively, preventing any waste from being sent to the surrounding towns,” he said.

Mr. Ajami added, “This will also help mitigate potential environmental hazards and promote a clean and safe environment for local communities. This proactive approach underscores our dedication to preventing environmental havoc and maintaining high standards of environmental stewardship.”

Mr. Ajami further expressed profound gratitude to the Government of Ghana for creating an enabling environment for businesses and providing incentives to support business growth.

He said the company, which has been operating in Ghana for the past 10 years, has expanded its production line to more than eleven and provided employment to more than 5,000 Ghanaians, among other interventions.

“The government gives incentives and encourages investors to come here. The government helps to export made-in-Ghana products outside the country, and this helps us,” he said.

He, therefore, encouraged businesses to take advantage of the conducive environment in Ghana to export their products to neighbouring countries to help boost the economy and create more employment opportunities.

For his part, Ghanaian Afro-dancehall sensation, Stonebwoy, said industrialisation was the surest way to create employment opportunities and commended Twellium for investing in Ghana.

A Business Desk Report