Tudor Leaves Spurs After Just 44 Days In Charge

Igor Tudor

Igor Tudor has left his role as Tottenham Hotspur interim head coach after just 44 days and seven matches.

Spurs said they have “mutually agreed” with the Croat to part ways with “immediate effect”.

The decision comes a week after a damaging 3-0 home defeat by fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest on 22 March – a result that left Spurs 17th in the table and only one point above the relegation places with seven games remaining.

Tottenham have suffered five defeats in seven matches in all competitions since Tudor succeeded the sacked Thomas Frank on 14 February, on a deal until the end of the season.

Spurs said: “An update on a new head coach will be provided in due course.”

BBC Sport understands Spurs will appoint Tudor’s replacement in the next few days to be in place for when most players return from international duty.

Tudor’s assistant Bruno Saltor will oversee training for those at the club.

They confirmed goalkeeping coach Tomislav Rogic and physical coach Riccardo Ragnacci have also departed.

Tudor, 47, did not undertake post-match media duties after the defeat by Forest because of the death of his father.

“We thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their efforts during the past six weeks, in which they worked tirelessly,” said Spurs in a statement.

“We also acknowledge the bereavement that Igor has recently suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time.”

Tudor lost each of his first four matches as Spurs boss. The opening defeat by north London rivals Arsenal was followed by losses against Fulham and Crystal Palace in the league before a calamitous 5-2 Champions League last 16 first-leg defeat away to Atletico Madrid.

He celebrated his first point after Richarlison scored a 90th-minute equaliser at Liverpool, and then watched his side win their second leg against Atletico – although they failed to overturn their three-goal deficit.

However, the woeful defeat by Forest heightened Spurs’ fears of suffering their first relegation from the top flight since 1977 and proved to be the final game of his brief spell.

The single point which Spurs have collected since Tudor’s appointment is the fewest of any side in the Premier League during that time.