Turkish Contractor Cleared

IT HAS turned out that the Turkish contractor putting up the structure which made the headlines last week was acting lawfully and not in contempt of court.

The Association International School had earlier filed an application for contempt proceedings against the contractor for allegedly ignoring a court order to stop work until a determination of a case it had instituted against it.

A court ruling signed by Mrs. Olivia Obeng Owusu, a High Court judge, had allowed the contractors, Kass Plus Limited & Anor, to finish the construction of the reinforced concrete retaining walls.

“After this is done, it is to leave the construction site until the application which was filed on the 23/07/19 has been determined by the substantive judge,” Justice Olivia Obeng Owusu ruled.

The Turkish contractor made the headlines last week when the Roads Minister stormed the site of the construction of a 15-storey structure at the Association International School area in the Airport Residential Area and ordered the arrest of the CEO of the construction company, a certain Abdulkadir Yadigar, who, according to him, had put up a barricade on the road which created a traffic logjam.

It is noteworthy that a section of the media erroneously reported that the structure was a 22-storey building.

At the police station, the law enforcement agents observed that a court ruling allowed the construction of the concrete retaining walls. He was released immediately after he was brought in to the station.

There is a pending case in an Accra High Court after the Association International School had sued the contractors and the Ayawaso West Wuogon Municipal Assembly.

According to lawyer for the Turkish Company, Samani Zachary, the court found the suit was flawed because the assembly should have been given a 30-day notice. The court, therefore, struck the matter off and asked for amendment of the suit accordingly.

In view of the danger that could be posed to the public should the retaining concrete wall not be done, the court ruled as presented in a previous paragraph.

The school authorities are engaged in a running legal battle with the Turkish contractor who has enormous investment in the real estate industry and garment sector in the country.

After his rough engagement with the minister which went viral on social media, the contractor told the media, “I believe in Ghana and will continue with my investment in the country.”