Turkish Envoy Welcomes Ya Na Home

The envoy in a handshake with the Dagbon King

Mr. Huseyin Gungo, Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, has expressed his country’s commitment to strengthening its relations with Ghana in all areas.

He said Ghana is one of the countries in which Turkey increases its investment every year.

Mr. Huseyin disclosed this during a courtesy call on the Ya Na in Accra to welcome him back on his 10-day visit to Turkey.

The ambassador is optimistic that the visit of the Ya Na will bring many good things between his country and Ghana.

He mentioned the collaboration between Turkey and Ghana, including the national mosque, and indicated the determination of the Embassy to send trade delegations to the North.

Ya Na Abukari II thanked the ambassador for his good works since he arrived in Ghana.

He praised the Turkish government and its people for the development and advancement chalked, citing it as a model state worthy of learning from.

The Ya Na discussed the progress of his visit to Turkey and the agreements reached with some institutions.

He urged the ambassador to support the initiatives he kick-started in Turkey to ensure its realisation for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Present at the meeting was the Dalun Lana Tapha Mahamadu III, Sakpe Naa Alabira Ibrahim, Secretary to the Ya Na, Alhaji AbdulRahman Mohammed and Public Relations Officer at the Gbewaa Palace, Mr. Musah Yakubu.

GNA