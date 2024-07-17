Afia Akoto Drags A Plus To Court Over Offensive Comments

Alberta Maame Afia Akoto and Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus

A Campaign Team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, Alberta Maame Afia Akoto has sued musician cum budding politician Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as Kwame A Plus for defamation.

The suit is coming on the back of A Plus comments about Afia Akoto some days ago during the height of their ‘beef’.

A Plus had alleged that Maama Afia Akoto had sent photos of her private parts to Maxwell Mensah, the husband of TV personality, Nana Ama McBrown while he was married in an attempt to entice him to sleep with her.

Following his publication, Maame Afia Akoto challenged him to substantiate the allegations otherwise they will meet in court.

Following A Plus’s failure to provide evidence, the aggrieved party was left with no option than to file a writ at the High Court (General Jurisdiction), Accra, seeking damages of GHS 5,000,000.00 (Five Million Ghana Cedis) for defamation, including exemplary and punitive damages.

The plaintiff (Afia Akoto) in her statement of claim filed at the high court registry on Tuesday, 16 July 2024, indicated that “by [A-Plus’s] (defendant) activities in show business, [he] has garnered a large social media following in Ghana and abroad.

“A-Plus has about 500,000 followers on Facebook, 10,000 followers on Instagram, and 10,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter). Plaintiff states that on or about 12 July 2024, A-Plus in a Facebook post, published the following statements concerning Plaintiff (Afia Akoto);

“Maame Afia Akoto do you remember the photos of that yellowish 3tw* kutu you sent to Maxwell to beg him to come and eat but he ran away because it was too scary? If you don’t know Maxwell. I’m talking about Mc Brown’s husband? But for me, Mc Brown would have finished you.”

“I had to beg for you so that saa wo tw* bagayaa like everywhere won’t come out to cause fear and panic in the country. I spent days solving this problem only for you to turn around and be fooling. Wo tw* huhuu se space! If I resend the photos to you, you ankles you’ll shout the blood of Jesus! Ungrateful fool!! S3 wo di3 wo se wagyimi!! Love yourself more than your party. Choose your battles wisely if not e go over you!! You no see a foolish man before eh?” the statement of claim filed by Afia Akoto further read.

To this end, Afia Akoto contended that the statement quoted above is defamatory of her, which in their natural and ordinary meaning and/or by way of innuendo, meant and were understood to mean that Afia Akoto has low morals among others.

However, Afia Akoto is asking for five reliefs from the court. First is “a declaration that the statements contained in Defendant’s Facebook posts of 12 July 2024, published of and concerning her, and stated above are defamatory of her.

Second, she is asking for “damages of GHc 5,000,000.00 (Five Million Ghana Cedis) for defamation including exemplary and punitive damages.

Third, “An order of perpetual injunction restraining A-Plus from further publishing or causing to be published the said or similar words defamatory of her.”

Fourth, “An order directed at A-Plus to retract the foul statements about her (Afia Akoto) contained in the Facebook publications of 12 July 2024, together with an apology to Plaintiff, in the medium and with the same prominence and lastly, cost including solicitor’s fees.”

The defendant has eight days to enter an appearance or risks judgment being given in his absence.

