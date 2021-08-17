Tutor Impregnates Three Students

File photo

A lecturer with the University of Cape Coast Counselling Centre, Dr Kyeremeh Tawiah Dabone has revealed that a teacher (name withheld) in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abram (KEEA) Municipality in the Central region has impregnated three girls in the same class.

The lecturer explained that the situation is threatening the prospects of the young girls in the municipality. He added that a formal complaint has been lodged against the teacher for appropriate sanctions to be applied.

Dr Kyeremeh Tawiah Dabone made the revelation during a seminar by the Ghana Education Service Counselling and Guidance Centre at Kwadaso in the Ashanti region.

The forum was to equip school-based counsellors on the need for counsellors to offer psychosocial support to school kids.

Further reports gathered that seven other girls have also been impregnated by their close relatives in the municipality.

The situation according to the GES will have a serious physiological effect on the girls when schools resume full operations.

Dr Kyeremeh said the Covid-19 restrictions exposed the children to all forms of abuse which are unusual and have led to psychological effects among the children.

Municipal Educational Coordinator of the Counsellor and Guidance unit of GES, Stephen Asare Brew, also stated that these abuses have affected the children physiologically leading to suicide among some of them.

Mr Asare Brew explained that the children who have been exposed to some of these abuses and are suffering psychologically need immediate counselling to rescue them.

The Kwadaso Municipal Educational Coordinator of the Counsellor and Guidance unit of GES noted that sexual abuse by teachers is against the code of ethics of GES staff.

He added that GES is committed to punishing any teacher who is involved in the act adding that several students who are victims of teacher-student sexual abuse fail to report to the proper authorities making it difficult to issue sanctions to the teachers.

BY Daniel Bampoe