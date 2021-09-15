Twellium Explains Tokyo 2020 Team Ghana Support

Takyi (L) with Ajami and Nunoo Mensah

Chief Marketing Manager of Twellium Industrial Company Limited, Ali Ajami, has said he and his outfit believe in alms giving, a key feature on the company’s calendar, hence their support for Team Ghana for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

He said the gesture goes beyond the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility policy, and has as a result promised the team (all athletes) a year supply of its products.

The marketing chief expressed satisfaction when Samuel Takyi, Ghana’s sole medalist at the Olympics called on the company’s Medie office recently.

He said, “My company is proud to be part of your success story. You have made Ghana proud and as a company, you have made us get value for the money we invested in you.

“We are very ready to support you in every way to succeed more. I want to use this platform to announce that all the athletes that represented Ghana at the Olympics will receive products from Twellium for one year. This is to show our appreciation to you.”

Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President, Ben Nunoo Mensah, commended Twellium highly for their unflinching support.

“Our products like Verna Natural Mineral Water, Rush Energy drinks, Planet soft drinks and Mcberry brand biscuits are very rich in nutrients. “We believe it went a long way in having a positive impact on Team Ghana’s performance at the Summer Olympics.

“Many people did not see the potential in Team Ghana, but we did and decided to sponsor the GOC, and it has really paid off,” Ajami added.

He also announced a handsome package of supply of Verna mineral water, assorted drinks and biscuits to Samuel Takyi for a year.

Team Ghana captain, Cpl. Suleimanu Tetteh presented the Olympic Torch to management of Twellium, while Takyi also presented his Olympic Bronze medal after receiving a citation from Ajami.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum