Twitter Teams Up With VGMAs For 2022 Edition

Robert Klah

The organisers of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) have entered into a partnership with social media giant, Twitter, to host this year’s edition of the event.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 6 and 7 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The awards ceremony, which is one of the most patronised musical events in Ghana, is credited for bringing together thousands of music lovers from Ghana, Nigeria, among others on one platform to celebrate Ghanaian music.

This partnership promises to give prominence to VGMAs related conversations on Twitter, highlighting the glitz and glam of the red carpet, exciting moments of artistes, winning celebrations, and the high-profile personalities who will grace the event.

To this end, Twitter has created a customised hashmoji to authenticate VGMAs conversations anywhere in the world.

The hashmoji created is the acronym for the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. This appears whenever #VGMA23 is typed in a tweet. Other hashmojis include #VGMA2022, #VGMA23onTV3, #VGMA23Unsung, and #VGMA.

According to Twitter Senior Partner Manager, Bernard Sokpe, “Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, has over the years, lived up to its mandate.

“It’s been consistent in organising exceptional shows, while pulling together the movers and shakers of the industry. With a conversation span running between four to five months, the partnership is a no brainer.”

Robert Klah, Head of Public Events and Communications, said “we are happy to walk the path with a global tech giant. This can only mean one thing, exciting times ahead.”

VGMAs celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of creatives across more than 30 competitive categories, spanning Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Highlife Artiste of the Year, Hip-hop Artiste of the Year, Artiste of the Year, Vocalist of the Year, and more.

Some of the artistes billed to perform at the ceremony include Medikal, Camidoh, Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, Empress Gifty, Diana Hamilton, Joe Mettle, Mr. Drew, Gyakie, and a host of others.

BY George Clifford Owusu