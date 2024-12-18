Two Arrested At Parliament

In a shocking incident, two individuals were apprehended at the Parliament House in Accra, for vandalizing vehicles on the premises.

The suspects, identified as Wisdom Ahlie, 42, and Christopher Okyere, 33, were caught in the act at around 10:30 am on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

According to reports, the two used an axe to smash the windscreens and side glasses of five vehicles, including two Toyota Land Cruisers belonging to Members of Parliament, a Toyota Rav 4, and two Toyota Camry belonging to staff of the Parliamentary Service.

The motive behind their actions is still unknown, but the Parliamentary Security Unit swiftly arrested the perpetrators and handed them over to the Parliamentary Protection Unit (Ghana Police Service) for further investigation.

Fortunately, there were no casualties reported, although the extent of the damage is yet to be determined.

In a statement, Parliament has assured the public that the incident is being taken seriously and is being thoroughly investigated.

The arrest of the two suspects has raised concerns about the security measures in place at the Parliament House and the potential risks posed to lawmakers, staff, and visitors.

The Parliament has also urged the public to remain calm and assured that the situation is under control.

