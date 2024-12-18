PMMC Reacts To Gold Scandal At Airport

A shocking incident unfolded at the National Assay Centre located at the Aviance Cargo Terminal on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, when a mob led by Joseph Yammin, the National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), forcibly attempted to seize bullion bars being processed by the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) for the Central Bank of Ghana.

The Incident

The disruption occurred between 16:00 GMT and 12 midnight, with the mob alleging that the bullion bars were being smuggled secretly out of Ghana by certain political actors.

However, PMMC has denied these allegations, stating that the bullion bars belong to the Bank of Ghana as part of the ongoing Domestic Gold Purchase Program (DGPP) launched in June 2021.

The Purpose of the Assay

The bullion bars were being assayed to confirm their weights, purity, and value.

This process is a critical step in ensuring the integrity of Ghana’s gold trade.

Police Intervention

PMMC and the Bank of Ghana had to call in the police to intervene, and after several hours of standoff, it was agreed that the bullion bars would be moved to the Greater Accra Regional Police Command for safekeeping until a resolution could be reached.

PMMC’s Commitment to Transparency

The management of PMMC has reiterated its commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability, and compliance with all legal and regulatory standards governing the export of gold.

In a statement, the company said it will continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to safeguard the integrity of Ghana’s gold trade.

Background

PMMC is the authorized body responsible for grading, assaying, valuing, processing, buying, and selling precious minerals in Ghana.

The company has extensive expertise and state-of-the-art technology in determining the purity of gold, diamonds, and other precious metals.

-BY Daniel Bampoe