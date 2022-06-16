Two Arrested for Attempting to Sell Stolen Taxi

Two persons have been arrested by the Police at Denu in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region for conspiring with a third suspect to possess a stolen taxi vehicle and sell the same to an unsuspecting buyer.

The two, Kata Kofi, aged 33 of Lashibi in the Greater Accra Region, and Jacob Ativor, aged 24 from Akatsi in the Volta Region were arrested on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at about 5:00 am.

They were arrested in an undercover operation undertaken by the Police after an informant alerted the Police of the illegal sale.

Members of the Hedzranawo community near Denu also played a key role in helping to apprehend the suspects who had attempted to escape arrest.

A third suspect who is alleged to have stolen the taxi and the mastermind of the illegal sale, however, managed to escape arrest.

Confirming the incident, DSP Joseph Nakoja narrated that on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at about 3:00 am, an informant told the Police that three young men had arrived in Denu with a stolen taxi looking for prospective buyers.

Police arranged with the informant who feigned interest and agreed to meet them at a spot in Denu.

Just as the suspects and the undercover buyer were assessing the vehicle and negotiating, the Police attempted to arrest the suspects. The three suspects fled leading to a hot chase.

However, the vigilance and support of members of the Hedzranawo community made it possible for the Police to arrest two; Kata Kofi and Jacob Ativor.

The third suspect whose name was only given as Jacob from Sakumono at Tema in the Greater Accra Region managed to escape arrest.

However, the Toyota Vitz Taxi cab with registration number, GC-6659-21 was retrieved.

The two suspects alleged that the taxi was stolen from its owner at Sakumono by the absconded Jacob who thereafter called on them to assist in the sale.

The suspects are in police custody assisting with the investigation.

DSP Nakoja commended the informant and the Hedranawo community for their assistance and cooperation. He also appealed to the public to promptly provide information on the absconded suspect or any other information that could help their investigation.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com