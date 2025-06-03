Two Arrested Over Tema Harbour Murder

The two suspects

The Tema Regional Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with a gruesome murder case reported within the Tema Harbour enclave in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the police, the arrest followed a distress call received on May 30, 2025, alerting them to the discovery of a lifeless male body in the vicinity of the harbour.

While officers were investigating the initial crime scene, they received further intelligence indicating that a man had been apprehended by members of the public for allegedly carrying a human head.

Police immediately responded at the second location, where they rescued and arrested the suspect, identified as Ali Mustapha.

Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of a second suspect, Zakaria Mohammed. The deceased’s body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy, while efforts are underway to confirm the victim’s identity. Both suspects remain in police custody as the investigation continues.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke