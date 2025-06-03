Fatal Accident At Mallam: Police Seek Help To Identify Deceased

A TRAGIC incident occurred on April 13, 2025, at approximately 12:10 a.m. near the overpass at Mallam, resulting in the death of a male pedestrian.

According to the Odorkor Divisional Command of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Police Service, the victim, described as a dark-complexioned man in his early fifties, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, wearing a black and white top over black trousers, was rushed to the Police Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Regional Police Command is appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the deceased. Anyone with relevant information or who may know the victim is kindly requested to contact the Unit Commander, Odorkor Divisional MTTD, or call 0554318753 or 0243333086.

In a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Accra Region, Supt Ms. Juliana Obeng stated that relatives of the deceased or individuals with information about the deceased are urged to come forward to support ongoing investigations and facilitate the identification process.

In other related development, the Ghana Police Service has stated that on May 23, 2025, at approximately 6:30 a.m., a male adult, believed to be in his forties, was found dead at a location around Abelenkpe. The deceased was not carrying any form of identification.

The deceased, who is also suspected to be a taxi driver, is dark in complexion and about 6 feet 4 inches tall, with black hair and a shaved beard.

According to a statement by the police, he was found dead wearing a red T-shirt with black and white designs over a pair of khaki trousers, pink boxer shorts, and white socks.

The Regional Police Command has also called on the general public to assist in identifying the deceased by contacting the Kotobabi Police Station, District, or Divisional or call the telephone numbers 0264162980, 0244992201 to support ongoing investigations.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke