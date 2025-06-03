Ernest Yaw Anim Inspires BECE Candidates

Ernest Yaw Anim with a section of the students

In a bid to inspire and support the next generation of students, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu Constituency, Ernest Yaw Anim, has taken a hands-on approach by organising a free career guidance session and donating essential learning materials to Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the Sekyere Kumawu District.

The initiative, held over the weekend, brought together hundreds of final-year Junior High School (JHS) students from across the district. The event was designed to help the candidates prepare mentally and academically for the BECE, with experienced facilitators guiding them through how to understand exam questions, select appropriate Senior High Schools (SHS) and TVET options, and build confidence ahead of the examinations.

As part of the support package, each candidate received a mathematical set – a vital tool for their mathematics and science papers. The donation was warmly welcomed by the students and their teachers, who described the gesture as both timely and thoughtful.

Speaking to journalists after the session, Mr. Anim reiterated his commitment to improving educational outcomes in Kumawu. He noted that the career guidance initiative was part of a broader effort he has championed over the past two years to uplift the standard of education in the constituency.

“I believe that investing in the education of our children is one of the most impactful things we can do,” the MP stated. “Today’s programme was not just about handing out materials—it was about equipping our young people with the knowledge, encouragement, and direction they need to succeed.”

He urged the candidates to remain focused and to avoid examination malpractices.

FROM David Afum, Sekyere Kumawu