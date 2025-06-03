UHAS Graduates 958 Students

A student receiving her certificate

The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) has conferred degrees on 958 students, predominantly from postgraduate and sandwich programmes, during the second session of its 9th Congregation. This brings the total number of graduates for the 2023/2024 academic year to 2,483, the highest since the university’s establishment.

Chairman of the UHAS Governing Council, Professor Kodzo Gavua, commended the graduates for their perseverance, clarity of purpose, and life experiences.

The Council Chairman, while addressing his first congregation since assuming the role, also urged the university management to pay closer attention to the specific needs of sandwich students, including nursing mothers and pregnant students, to ensure programmes remain attractive and accessible.

He noted that the university’s mission is to promote lifelong learning in service of humanity, with a commitment to upskilling health professionals. The Chairman acknowledged the dedication of faculty and staff, whose mentorship and support have shaped the next generation of health professionals. He also expressed gratitude to alumni for being a testament to the quality of teaching and mentoring at UHAS.

Professor Gavua highlighted infrastructural challenges facing the university, including the need for improved access roads and accommodation shortages. He commended the completion of China Aid Phase II projects, and expressed appreciation to the Chinese Government and the Government of Ghana for their support.

The Council Chairman further urged the graduates to approach their professions with competence, empathy, and humility. “Go confidently into the world, let your knowledge heal, your voice advocate, and your presence inspire,” he said.

Guest Speaker and Chief Executive Officer of National Vaccine Institute, Dr. Sodzi Sodzi-Tettey, challenged the graduates to live lives defined by excellence, integrity, and purposeful decision-making. He emphasised the vital role of healthcare professionals in shaping the future of Ghana and beyond.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Lydia Aziato, commended the graduates for their dedication, hard work, and perseverance. She urged them to remain committed to continuous learning and innovation, stressing the value of teamwork and collaboration in the health sciences.

Mrs. Bernice Evenunye Akosua Atsu from the School of Nursing and Midwifery received the Professor John Evans Atta Mills Award for the Overall Graduating Sandwich Student.

UHAS continues to strive towards being the desired destination for training health professionals in Ghana and Africa.

Daniel K. Orlando, Ho