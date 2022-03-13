Two Dead Bodies Found in Ho, Residents In Fear

Residents in Ho, particularly those in Vaoradep Village, are fear-stricken after two lifeless bodies were found in the area last week.

One of the bodies has been identified to be a male while the other is yet to be identified.

The first body which is that of a male was found on a basketball court near a student hostel of the Ho Technical University (HTU).

The body was found on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. It was naked with visible bruises, suspected to be from a suspected mob attack.

A resident told DGN Online that the deceased is a resident of a nearby community but not a student as was earlier believed.

The second body was initially found on Thursday, March 10, 2022, under a bridge on the Mirage Junction to UHAS road which is less than a kilometer from where the first body was found.

However, the Police picked up the body on Friday evening, March 11, 2022 after satisfying all requirements and logistical constraints in transporting a decomposed body.

A resident, Mawuli Wuanka told DGN Online that the residents were drawn to the body following a pungent smell that emanated from under the bridge.

He said the body appeared to be without a head and was wrapped with a black polybag and solution tape.

On Friday, the scene attracted a crowd who wondered who the deceased might be and who might have committed such a prohibited act.

A police source observed that preliminary assessment shows the body might have been dumped for about a week or more. During the period, there have been about three rainfalls in the area, thus speeding the decomposition of the body.

Secondly, the body might have been transported from a distance and dumped at the location.

The Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Divine Bosson also assured residents on a Ho-based radio station that the Police will get to the bottom of the mysterious dumping of the two bodies.

He appealed to the public to promptly assist the Police with any information that will be useful.

The two bodies have been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com