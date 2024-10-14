Two Dead In East Legon Car Crash

A devastating car accident at East Legon in Accra has claimed the lives of two individuals, leaving the nation in shock and mourning.

The accident, which reportedly occurred around 6:00 pm on Saturday, happened when two vehicles, 4×4 Acura and Jaguar, collided at the upscale neighbourhood, resulting in a catastrophic fire that engulfed both cars.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as “apocalyptic,” with flames engulfing the wreckage and terrified screams echoing through the evening.

The victims, yet to be identified, were trapped inside the burning vehicles and unable to escape.

Despite valiant efforts by emergency responders, the inferno proved too intense, and two occupants succumbed to their injuries.

The accident is believed to have been caused by reckless driving, with eyewitnesses reporting that one vehicle was traveling at high speed before colliding with the car ahead of it.

“I was inside the security room when I heard the noise. Before I realised what was happening, the security room started falling. We rushed to the scene and found a crowd trying to rescue those trapped in the car,” an eyewitness narrated.

The security guard, who did not give his name, said with the help of bystanders, a young man believed to be a Muslim managed to rescue two people from the burning vehicle.

However, he said despite valiant efforts, two others succumbed to their injuries.

According to him, the Muslim bystander risked his life to rescue a young girl from the wreckage, who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The eyewitness indicated that the fire spread rapidly, engulfing both vehicles and threatening nearby buildings, pointing out that he and bystanders fought to contain the blaze using fire extinguishers and water from local suppliers.

“Unfortunately, the fire service’s response was delayed. It was the water suppliers who helped bring the fire under control,” the security guard said.

Rescue teams from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) eventually arrived and extinguished the remaining flames, he added.

ADO1 Alex King Nartey, Public Affairs Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, confirmed the incident and said two people were burnt to death.

He said GNFS personnel were at the scene to retrieve the burnt cars and charred bodies, adding that the cause of the accident is still unclear.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

In a video posted on the GNFS Facebook page, firefighters were seen cutting through the charred cars to remove the victims as smoke continued to billow from the wreckage.

By Ernest Kofi Adu