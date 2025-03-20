Two Escape Death In Articulator Truck Accident

The articulator truck

Two people escaped unhurt when an articulator truck loaded with unspecified goods fell on its side at the Santasi Roundabout on March 18, 2025.

The accident occurred at around 2:30 am when the truck from Burkina Faso, with registration number AJ-5544-MD, failed its breaks.

An eyewitness who spoke to DAILY GUIDE said the vehicle was heading towards Patasi from Santasi when the incident occurred.

In trying to save some oncoming vehicles from the opposite side, the driver veered off the truck from its lane before falling on its side.

According to the eyewitness, one of the tyres of the articulator truck burst before hitting and uprooting some signposts and a giant billboard belonging to one of the telecom networks.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck and his mate were miraculously seen after the accident with no injuries whatsoever.

“The driver and his mate may be using charms, that is why they were able to escape without being hurt. We heard a strange sound and we sensed an accident had occurred. When we rushed to the scene, we saw the driver and his mate walking majestically towards us with no stains of blood,” the eyewitness said.

The eyewitness narrated that there were total blackouts in the area after one of the electrical poles was pulled out by the truck.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi