Two Found Dead, One Still Missing In Ahenema-Kokoben Floods

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has recovered the bodies of two young men, who got drowned at Ahenema-Kokoben following the recent downpour, which left many areas in the Ashanti Region flooded.

The bodies of the two unidentified persons were found on Tuesday, September 28, and had since been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

Regional NADMO Coordinator, Kwabena Nsenkyire, briefing the media in Kumasi, said a rescue team was still combing the area in search of the third missing person.

The three young men were reportedly swept away in a flood at Ahenema-Kokoben Monday evening, as they attempted to cross a stream in a bid to get to their various destinations.

Mr Nsenkyire said the three were swept away by the heavy current of the flooded stream.

He said NADMO was assessing the extent of damage and mobilising the needed resources to assist the affected persons.

GNA