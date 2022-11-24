Two Health Facilities Get SafeCare Accreditation

Rabito Clinic

TWO BRANCHES of Rabito Clinic, a healthcare facility in Ghana, have been internationally accredited to provide standardised quality healthcare to the people.

This was after the two health facilities attained Safecare Level ‘4’ accreditation, making them internationally accredited to provide standardised quality healthcare to Ghanaians.

The two branches in Dansoman and Lapaz, all in Accra, were recognised after a rigorous assessment by international assessors who used ISQua–accredited SafeCare Standards.

The Rabito clinics are part of the network of hospitals operated by Africa Health Holdings (AHH), which signed up for the SafeCare quality improvement programme last year.

The AHH is a health service delivery industry leader with outlets in Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria.

Chief Executive Officer of Rabito Clinic, Karen Hendrickson, expressed delight about the latest rating and thanked her team members for the feat.

She said, “It is an empowering, energising and extremely exciting achievement by two of our branches.”

Ms. Hendrickson also stressed the need for all stakeholders to contribute to the quality of healthcare delivery across the country.

According to her, Rabito clinics were focused on improving all the quality benchmarks in the facilities to achieve Level 5 accreditation under the SafeCare programme.

She explained that the business had plans to extend its services to rural and deprived communities in the country.

A medical doctor at the facility, Dr. Frank Appiah-Agyei, said the hospital’s operations have been largely influenced by the quality guidelines prescribed by the SafeCare scheme.

He further indicated that he and his colleagues were determined to observe the SafeCare standards to better the lives of patients and elevate the status of the hospital.

Adelaide Duako Agyapong, an administrator at the Lapaz branch of Rabito Clinic, also expressed happiness about how the hospital has fared.

FROM Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi