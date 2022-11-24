NPP Inaugurates National Council Committees

Members of the Committees taking the oaths

THE NATIONAL Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Tuesday inaugurated various standing and ad hoc committees to assist the National Executive administer the affairs of the party.

The event, which took place at the party’s headquarters in Accra, saw the inauguration of seven committees in all.

The Standing Committees that were inaugurated in accordance with the Article 10(3) of the Party Constitution included the National Disciplinary Committee, Finance Committee, Organization Committee, Research Committee, Constitutional and Legal Committee. The Ad-hoc Committees that were inaugurated included the Welfare and Communications Committees.

Members of the National Disciplinary Committee included Hon. Kwasi Amoako Atta (Chairman), Dr. Gladys Norley Ashitey, Mabel Sarpong, Robert Kutin Jnr., Ing. Akwasi Abeasi, Hon. Patrick Boamah, Hon. Sheila Bartels and Kwaku Osei Asare.

Members of the Finance Committee are Abankwa Sekyere (Chairman), H.E Amb. Edward Boateng, Dr. Charles Dwamena and Adelaide Ahwireng.

The rest are Nana Adwoa Dokua, Janet Ananse and Ernest Akore.

The Constitutional and Legal Committees also comprised Frank Davies (Chairman), Gary Nimako, Kow Essuman, Kwaku Osei Asare, Shadrack Obeng Yeboah, Juliana Adoyobo and Sulley Sambian.

Members of the Organisation Committee also included Lord Oblitey Commey (Chairman), Henry Nana Boakye, Samuel Awuku, Hon. Eric Nana Agyemeng Prempeh, Hon. Ali Maiga Halidu, Hon. Catherine Afeku and Ali Suraj while members of the Research Committee comprised Hon. Osei Bonsu Amoah (Chairman), Dr. Antoinette Tsibu Darko, Laurette Korkor Asante Otchere Esq, Dr. Nyame Baafi, Ernest Kumi, Matthew Kyeremeh and Dr. Owusu Mensah.

The rest are Dr. Tina Abrefa, Amma Frimpongmaa, Peter Oteng Darko, Dr. Kingsley Agyeman, Mohammed Tahiru, Ayisha Salifu, Evans Nimako, Sharika A. Isahaku, Hajia Rukaya Ahmed, Albert Bediako and Nelson Owusu Ansah.

The Communication Committee comprised Nana Akomea (Chairman) Madam Oboshie Sai Coffie, Dr. Kabiru Mahama, Yaw Adomako Baafi, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, Hon. Davis Opoku Ansah Richard Ahiagba Dennis Aboagye and Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Others included Kwabena Sarpong, Hon. Ben Ayeh, Akwasi Afriyie, Hon. Titus Glover, Yofi Grant, Dr. Stephen Amoah, Kwabena Kwakye, Frances Essiam and Maame Afia Akoto.

Members of the Welfare Committee are Rita Asobayire (Chairperson), Dr. Charles Dwamena, William Yamoah, Vida Dugbartey, Samuel Yeboah, Kate Gyamfua, Mary Porsch Oduro, Kwabena Frimpong, Bella Ofori and Afua Gyekyewaa.

National Chairman of the party, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, who administered the oath of office to the committee members, implored them to work hard to justify the confidence reposed in them by the National Council given their proven experience, competence and expertise.

Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the party, who congratulated the members of the various committees on their appointment, reminded them of their responsibilities and the expectations of the party while asking them to them present regular reports to the National Council as required by the party’s constitution.

BY Ebenezer K. Amponsah