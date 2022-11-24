New CEO For Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

Prof Otchere Addai-Mensah

PRESIDENT AKUFO-Addo, through the Ministry of Health, has settled on Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah, a Senior Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

An official letter from the Ministry of Health which made this known, has been copied to the Board Chairman of the teaching hospital, Bompatahene Nana Effah Apenteng.

Sources in Manhyia Palace have also confirmed that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has also received a formal letter from the Health Ministry informing him about the President’s new appointment in line with tradition.

According to information sighted on Starrnews.com, the board chairman of the facility, at the board’s last meeting, briefed the members about the new appointment which required their approval.

The hospital’s board, after the approval, is expected to formally inform the entire working staff of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the coming days.

This new appointment appears to have settled ongoing protest at the health facility over who succeeds Dr. Oheneba Owusu Danso who retired early this month.

Otchere Addai-Mensah is an associate professor of Haematology and Immunology at the Department of Medical Diagnostics, Faculty of Allied Health Sciences in the College of Health Sciences. He is the Deputy Director, of Student Affairs and the President of the University Teachers’ Association, KNUST.

He is a trained medical doctor and holds a BSc in Human Biology and an MBChB from the School of Medical Sciences of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), an MSc. in Biomedical Sciences from the University of Westminster in London-UK, and a PhD. in Immunology and Biotechnology from the prestigious RWTH University in Aachen, Germany.

Mr. Otchere has undertaken courses in Pharmacovigilance and Pharmaco-epidemiology from the University of Bordeaux in France and completed the taught component of an MBA programme in Strategic Management.

He previously worked as a researcher in the Pharmaceutical Product Development Department at the Fraunhofer Institute for Molecular Biology and Applied Ecology in Germany, and as a Resident in the Departments of Internal Medicine and Pathology at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, among others.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke