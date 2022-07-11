Two Men Arrested With Human Head

Two drivers are currently in the custody of the Accra Regional Police Command for allegedly having in their possession a ‘fresh’ male human head.

The two were arrested at Hoobor near Amanfrom in the Ga South Municipality, on Sunday evening around 8pm, after the vehicle they were traveling with got involved in an accident.

Witnesses said the human head concealed in a bag inside the back seat of the vehicle was exposed after the vehicle summersaulted several times and landed in a ditch.

The Amanfrom police, according to witnesses were immediately informed leading to the arrest of one person but one other who managed to escape from the spot was later arrested by the Police.

Narrating the incident to Daily Guide, a witness who spoke on condition of anonymity said the two suspects (identities withheld by the police) were driving a Toyota Corrolla Taxi cab with registration number GW 5532-21 from Kasoa coming towards Amasaman.

He said the two men bypassed a police barrier but their vehicle was not searched by the police.

Upon reaching the Hobor area, the eyewitness said the driver attempted to dodge a pothole and in the process, the vehicle summersaulted and landed in a ditch.

“We rushed to save occupants in the vehicle, but to our surprise, we saw a fresh human head , concealed in bag that got torn as a result of the accident.

We immediately called on the Amanfrom police for assistance,” the witness said.

Meanwhile, information gathered have indicated that the Accra Regional Police have taken over the investigation of the case.

Per the information gathered, the two suspects are taxi drivers and the head found is that of a colleague driver they murdered that Sunday evening.

The sources said the two suspects allegedly killed their friend taxi driver and were taking the head to a certain Alhaji at Amasaman for money when the accident occurred