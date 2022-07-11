Dr. Ofori Appointed Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors CEO

Dr. Patrick Kwaku Ofori has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD).

His appointment takes effect on August 1st, 2022.

Dr. Ofori will be filling the vacancy created by the departure of the Chamber’s founding CEO, Senyo Hosi, who is stepping down after 10 years of service.

“Patrick has been selected to replace him after a rigorous assessment and interview process and the Chamber believes that he has what it takes to lead this chamber to greater heights,” chair of CBOD, Ivy Apea Owusu, said.

The Chamber expressed its immense gratitude to Mr. Hosi for being an excellent torchbearer and effective advocate for businesses in the downstream sector of Ghana’s petroleum industry.

The incoming CEO of CBOD, Dr Ofori, has more than 16 years of varied executive professional experience spanning Higher Education, Sports and the Oil and Gas industry.

He holds a PhD in Sports Psychology from the University of Stirling, Scotland and an MSc in Accounting and Finance from the University of Ghana. He is a Commonwealth Scholar and an International Convention on Science, Education and Medicine in Sports (ICSEMIS) Scholar.

Until his appointment to the CBOD position, he was the Manager responsible for Crude Oil and Products Marketing at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.

He had previously occupied the position of Manager responsible for Institutional Reporting and Stakeholder Relations at GNPC.

Dr Ofori is also the Founding Head of the Department of Sports Science at the University of Cape Coast.

“I was strongly attracted to this role because CBOD is known nationally for its contribution in the downstream sector, as well as its relationship with stakeholders in the industry,” Dr Ofori said on his new appointment.

“The foundations have been laid by my predecessor to create an excellent chamber. Together, we will leapfrog on this for continued effectiveness. I am aware that the CBOD community is interested in excellence, and so am I. We will work well to meet the expectations of our members and partners.”

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri