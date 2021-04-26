Two Motor Riders Crashed To Death

Two motorbike riders met their untimely death on Monday dawn in a fatal accident that happened at Esaman on the main Sekondi to Takoradi road.

The two young men whose names were given as Peter and Patrick were returning from Sekondi after a Sunday night birthday party.

According to eye witnesses, the two were without helmets and that might have caused their death.

Confirming the incident, the Western Regional Commander of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD), Chief Supt Isaac Kwesi Sorkpah, said a faulty DAF truck was parked on the road at the time.

“It happened around 4 am Monday dawn on the main road from Sekondi to Takoradi. One young man was riding the motor with another passenger on the back” he explained.

When they got to Essaman, near Sekondi, a DAF cargo truck had a fault and was parked on the road but the driver failed to indicate with danger signal.

He said the motor rider was on top speed and crashed into the vehicle with his passenger.

“The motor damaged beyond repair and the two died on the spot. They went to have fun at Sekondi and were returning home. That’s when the incident happened”. Chief Supt Isaac Kwesi Sorkpah revealed.

According to him, the family of the two young men were yet to report to identified the deceased persons.

He advised motor riders to take safety precautions on the road seriously to avoid crashes.

“These guys went to celebrate a birthday and refused to put on their helmets. That is a bad practice. Now two young men who are just 29 to 30 years have died just like that”.

He said “I will advise road users to abide by all the safety regulations. Most of these accidents are as a result of reckless driving”.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi