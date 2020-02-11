Two Police Interdicted…For Celebrating Kotoko Win

It has emerged that two peace officers deployed for the Hearts of Oak-Kotoko epic clash have been interdicted.

The duo were captured on camera jubilating Asante Kotoko winning goal against Hearts at the Accra Sports Stadium in their week six league.

Indications are that action of the culprits on the match day was against police ethics when on duty at the stadium.

The officers (names withheld) were on duty at the Accra Sports Stadium to provide security before, during and after the match.



They were jubilating Kotoko’s late goal in their 2-1 win over Hearts in Accra few weeks ago.

From The Sports Desk



