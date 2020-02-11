7 Ejisuman Students Expelled Over Sex

SEVEN STUDENTS of Ejisuman Senior High School (SHS) in the Ashanti Region have been expelled from boarding house for uploading a video on social media which captures them spewing “unprintable words that border on sex.”

The students — all in their final year — were accused of using a mobile phone, an unauthorized gadget, to create a content that has tarnished the reputation of the school. The school was recovering from a 2017 sex scandal that sent tongues wagging.

A letter to the Ashanti Regional Director of Education sighted by DAILY GUIDE indicated that management of the school at a meeting with the affected students and their parents arrived at the decision.

The letter said the expulsion of all the seven female students from the boarding house took effect on February 6, 2020, pending a final determination of their fate by members of the school board.

The Chairman of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA), Nana Nyarko Atta II, confirmed the content of the letter, and added that the affected students were taken through a disciplinary process and counselling before the decision was arrived at.

He hoped that would serve as a lesson to other students in order not to engage in similar action.

Sex Scandal

IN 2017, a special investigating committee of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Ashanti Region found eight teachers of the Ejisuman SHS guilty of sexual misconduct.

It followed allegations of sexual advancements levelled against some of the teachers by eight of the students.

Two of the students were said to have left the school to continue their education elsewhere in order to avoid being victimized by the said eight teachers who were eventually interdicted by the GES.

Whilst the school is recovering from its dented image, the seven final-year students are alleged to have dealt a heavy blow to it again, culminating in their expulsion from the boarding house to serve as a deterrent to others.

