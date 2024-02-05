Twum Barima Acclaimed Dormaa East NPP PC

Paul Apreku Twum Barima

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa East, Paul Apreku Twum Barima, has received popular acclamation from all 478 delegates in the constituency to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) again in the 2024 general elections.

The acclamation was witnessed by the chiefs and people of the area including the District Chief Executive, Kofi Agyemang, Constituency Party Chairman, Alhaji Dauda, Bono Regional Secretary of the NPP, Kofi Ofoso Boateng among other officials of the party.

Bono Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, (EC), Guggisberg Asirifi Young, who led the process explained the importance of the acclamation.

“Even though the Member of Parliament for the area, Paul Apreku Twum Barima, was the only aspirant who picked forms to contest on the ticket of the NPP, he still needs to be accepted by the delegates. In some jurisdictions, the people still have to vote to rate his acceptability level but this was not so,” he said.

He urged the delegates including polling stations executives, electoral area executives, electoral area coordinators, patrons, and council of elders to show by hands and the MP received a thunderous applause.

The EC officer then lifted up his hands to outdoor him to the people.

Addressing the people prior to the acclamation, constituency chairman, Alhaji Dauda explained that the decision to acclaim the MP as the sole candidate for the people was due to the MP’s hard work and eagerness to uplift the standard of living of the people.

“It is a unanimous decision by the delegates, party executives, the DCE among other stakeholders to allow him to go solo. He has done a lot for the constituency; school infrastructure, support for SHS students, employment and development projects. It is also about unity among us. He is a unifier and we all like him to continue his good work”, he said.

He tasked the party members to work hard for the victory of Dr. Bawumia and the NPP.

The DCE, Kofi Agyemang on his part tasked the NPP communicators to communicate the achievements of the Akufo-Addo-led government and let Ghanaians appreciate the good work done by the NPP.

“If there is anything the NPP is not doing well it is our inability to communicate our achievements well. We must endeavour to communicate our achievements well to Ghanaians so they appreciate the work done by President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia so we can easily break the eight.

Regional party secretary, Kofi Ofoso Boateng, on behalf of the National General Secretary, and Regional Chairman, praised the people of Dornaa East for their unity saying it is the only constituency among 12 others that did not go into contest to elect a candidate to represent the party.

The MP in a brief remark to accept his candidature thanked the people for the confidence reposed in him.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Wamfie