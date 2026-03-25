U.S. Embassy Clarifies Visa Process For Ghanaian World Cup Travellers

Elliot Fertik

Ghanaians planning to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States now have clearer guidance on securing visas, following a briefing by the United States Embassy in Ghana.

Speaking at a media training for journalists and content creators at the Embassy in Accra, Consul General Elliot Fertik outlined the application process, key requirements, and common mistakes to avoid.

He noted that non-immigrant visa wait times—especially for tourists—have reduced significantly due to increased resources aimed at easing travel ahead of the tournament.

Applicants were urged to choose the correct visa category, as errors can lead to denial. He said media professionals should apply for the I-class visa, while fans and tourists are required to apply for the B1/B2 visa.

The process involves completing the DS-160 form online, paying the application fee, booking an interview, and attending with all necessary documents.

According to Fertik, a successful application depends heavily on demonstrating strong ties to Ghana and presenting a credible reason for travel.

He cautioned that violating visa conditions—such as overstaying or working without authorization—can attract severe penalties, including long-term bans.

“I also want to make sure that the message is crystal clear that the United States does not tolerate people who overstay or violate the terms of their visas, who don’t obey the law or otherwise do not abide by the terms of their visas,” he warned.

Prospective travelers were also advised against purchasing non-refundable flight tickets before their visas are approved.

Addressing common misconceptions, Fertik explained that a lack of travel history does not automatically result in denial, as decisions are based on an applicant’s overall profile.

He said many refusals fall under Section 214B, typically due to insufficient proof of ties to Ghana. While there is no formal appeal process, individuals may reapply if their circumstances change.

He further warned against visa fraud, including the use of fake documents or agents promising guaranteed approvals, stressing that such actions could lead to permanent bans from entering the United States.