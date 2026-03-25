Messi Hits Historic 900-Goal Milestone In Inter Miami Victory

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi etched his name deeper into football history on Wednesday, becoming just the second player ever to reach 900 top-level career goals.

The milestone came in style, with the Argentine forward scoring just seven minutes into Inter Miami CF’s clash against Nashville SC at Geodis Park in Tennessee, during a Concacaf Champions Cup last-16 second-leg encounter.

Now 38, Messi has been in sensational form since arriving in the United States in June 2023, netting 81 goals in 92 appearances and helping Inter Miami secure both the Leagues Cup and MLS Cup.

Widely regarded as one of football’s greatest-ever players, Messi’s journey to this landmark began as a teenager at FC Barcelona, where he became the club’s youngest scorer at just 17 years old.

That first goal, scored minutes after coming off the bench in 2005, sparked a remarkable spell that yielded 672 goals in 778 appearances and a collection of major trophies, including 10 La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League crowns.

He later moved to Paris Saint-Germain, where he added 32 goals across two seasons, playing alongside stars like Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappé.

On the international stage, Messi has been equally prolific, scoring 115 goals in 196 appearances for Argentina national team and leading them to World Cup glory in 2022.

From a teenage prodigy to a global icon, Messi’s 900-goal milestone stands as another chapter in a career defined by brilliance and relentless consistency.