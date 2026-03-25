Sadio Mané Slams CAF Appeal Board Over AFCON Title Decision

Senegal Captain Sadio Mané

Sadio Mané has strongly criticised the Confederation of African Football’s Appeals Board after it ruled to strip Senegal of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

The Teranga Lions had originally secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Morocco, with the North Africans missing a dramatic stoppage-time penalty taken by Brahim Díaz. However, in a controversial decision announced on Tuesday, March 17, CAF’s Appeals Board overturned the result, declaring Senegal no longer champions.

The ruling followed a 17-minute walk-off by the Senegalese team during the final, after Morocco were awarded a late penalty. Citing Article 82 of its regulations, Confederation of African Football determined that Senegal’s actions amounted to forfeiture.

As a result, Morocco have been handed a 3-0 victory and awarded their first AFCON title in 50 years.

Reacting to the decision, Mané did not hold back, describing the situation as a damaging moment for African football.

“What happened has gone too far,” he said. “This is not the football we fight for, not the Africa we believe in.

“There is too much corruption in our game, and it’s killing the passion of millions of fans across the continent. Players give everything on the pitch, but decisions off it are deciding matches and trophies.”

The forward added that he was “deeply disappointed” not only for Senegal but for the future of the sport across Africa, calling for greater fairness, transparency, and respect.

The Senegalese Football Federation has confirmed it will challenge the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, describing CAF’s decision as “unfair, unprecedented, and unacceptable.”