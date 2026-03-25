Black Stars Begin Austria Camp Ahead Of Key Friendlies

Some of the players in training

Ghana’s Black Stars opened preparations for their upcoming international friendlies with a 21-man training session at the Vienna Football Campus on Monday.

The one-hour workout focused largely on recovery for players who had featured for their clubs over the weekend, while the rest of the squad engaged in tactical exercises and shooting drills as the technical team began fine-tuning strategies.

Four debutants—Patrick Pfeiffer, Derrick Luckassen, Marvin Senaya, and Daniel Agyei—were all involved, marking an important step in their integration into the national setup.

Established names including Jordan Ayew and Antoine Semenyo also participated alongside midfielders Elisha Owusu, Ibrahim Sulemana, and Kwasi Sibo.

Deputy captain Thomas Partey joined the squad later in the day, while Alexander Djiku and Kojo Oppong Peprah are expected to complete the squad on Tuesday.

Ghana will face Austria national football team on March 27 at Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium before taking on Germany national football team in Stuttgart on March 30.

The team will then travel to North America for further friendlies against Mexico national football team on May 22 and Wales national football team on June 2.

Ghana has been drawn in a challenging Group L alongside England national football team, Croatia national football team, and Panama.

BY Wletsu Ransford