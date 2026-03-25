Students Paint Vibrant Murals At Asokwa Interchange

Scenes of students painting the Asokwa Interchange

Over 30 senior high schools have been engaged in the painting of the Asokwa Interchange in the Ashanti Region as part of the Ashanti Street Art Festival (AshantiFest), launched by Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene.

As part of AshantiFest 2026, senior high schools like Afua Kobi Girls, Kumasi Anglican (KASS) and Kumasi Wesley Girls were seen in a viral video creating portraits of local figures, handprints, and symbols of unity to beautify the Asokwa Interchange for free.

These students, who mainly studied visual arts in school, drew crowds and cheers from both the region and social media, with many applauding the initiative for showcasing youth skills and nation-building.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, in a series of posts on social media, has applauded the participating schools for their contribution in beautifying the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.

Some of his posts read, “Visual Arts students from various senior high schools in Kumasi are actively painting and drawing murals on the Asokwa Interchange to beautify the structure and surrounding streets.

“The dexterity of two form 3 students of Kumasi Anglican (KASS) at the Ashanti Street Art Festival, which is currently ongoing at the Asokwa Interchange. This is how we want to build our Region and nothing distracts the goal.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke