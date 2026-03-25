TGMA ‘Unsung’ Nominations End March 28

Theresa Ayoade, Charterhouse Ghana CEO

Charterhouse Ghana, organisers of the annual Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) has set March 28, 2026 as the closing date for the Unsung category entries.

According to Charterhouse, music patrons can nominate their favourite emerging artiste to shine by tagging them, to help secure a live performance slot at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The procedure include posting a picture of the artiste, and tagging #27THTGMAUNSUNG to boost their chances of making the Unsung nominees list.

Instituted in 2014, the Unsung category seeks to also project a recording and performing artiste whose consistency, impact, and audience connection outweigh their current level of industry recognition.

MzVee emerged as the very first winner of the Unsung category in 2014, beating artistes like Strongman, Epixode, and Eno Barony.

Since then, the likes of Dark Suburb, Adomaa, Kuami Eugene, Kelvyn Boy, Kula, Teflon Flexx, Nanky, Gambo, DSL, Kwesi Amewuga, and Yaw Darling have won from 2015 to 2025 respectively.