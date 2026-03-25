Avoid Aphrodisiacs – Wode Maya To Young Men

Wode Maya

Wode Maya, a popular YouTuber, is advising young men to avoid aphrodisiacs, warning they can harm their health, particularly their kidneys.

Aphrodisiacs are substances that supposedly boost sexual desire or performance. However, some of these substances can have serious side effects, including kidney damage.

This statement follows earlier report by the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, concerning the increasing cases of kidney related diseases in the country among the youth.

Many have linked the disturbing developments to the increasing intake of aphrodisiacs, particularly certain herbal supplements or substances, as one of the leading causes of kidney diseases in young men.

Some have also blamed the flooding of unapproved herbal aphrodisiacs, leading to variability in quality and purity. Some products may contain harmful contaminants or unlisted ingredients that can be toxic to the kidneys.

Wode Maya, on X stated that, “Dear Young Men, Avoid Aphrodisiacs.”

His post has generated many reactions online, sparking a conversation on the need for government to enforce regulations to reduce the unapproved sale of herbal products.