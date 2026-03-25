Bawumia Speaks At LSE

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), will deliver a keynote address at the 2026 Africa Summit of the London School of Economics (LSE) on Saturday, March 28.

According to Dr. Gideon Boako, his spokesperson, the NPP flagbearer will speak on the theme, “Artificial Intelligence and Uniting Borders in Africa.”

Dr. Bawumia is expected to outline a forward-looking vision on how artificial intelligence can drive Africa’s economic transformation and deepen regional integration.

The summit will convene policymakers, academics, students and industry voices to examine the continent’s future.

Dr. Bawumia, the economist/politician, has carved a niche for himself in the realm of digitisation.

His public service from the Bank of Ghana where he served as Deputy Governor to his tenure as Vice President for eight years has witnessed seismic innovations such as the Mobile Money Interoperability, the drone medical delivery, and the digitisation of payment of utilities.

His domestic gold purchasing programme and the gold for oil initiative have impacted positively on the development of the nation.

His assertion that in this day and age no country can afford to be left out of the digitised technology has remained a critical policy.

Some of the foregone developments have only been given new nomenclatures, the original concepts remaining same.

Sources close to Dr. Bawumia’s office hint that when he returns from his holidays he would engage in assortment of lectures, engagements which are known to draw crowds because of their poignant contents.

The LSE is an international academic centre which attracts experts from across the world for discourses.

That the former Vice President is delivering a lecture at the prestigious institution is a pointer to his stature in his field of expertise.