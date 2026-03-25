Envoys Reaffirm French Promotion Commitment

Assielou Felix Tanon

The Group of Francophone Ambassadors in Ghana (GAF), has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting the French language as well as strengthening educational and economic partnerships.

In a statement commemorating the International Day of La Francophonie, the President of GAF, Assielou Felix Tanon, reiterated the Group’s commitment to advancing initiatives that foster cultural exchanges among people.

The International Day of La Francophonie is celebrated annually to mark the creation of the Agency for Cultural and Technical Cooperation on March 20, 1970, which evolved into the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF).

Speaking on the theme, “Positioning Ghana within the Francophone Space: Language, Partnerships and Opportunities,” Assielou Felix Tanon, who is also the Ivorian Ambassador to Ghana, said since its establishment, numerous initiatives have been undertaken worldwide to promote the French language as a tool for dialogue, solidarity, and cooperation among nations.

He said the French language, especially its mastery, creates opportunities in education, trade, diplomacy, and employment, particularly for the youth, citing Ghana as an example of a country that could strongly benefit from the French language due to its location in the sub-region.

He stated, “Today, more than 321 million people across the globe use French language to communicate and share ideas. Through this common language, meaningful bonds are forged among millions of people around the world.”

Mr. Tanon also commended countries and communities that share the French language to continuously preserve its unique cultural identities, while congratulating Ghana for officially joining the Francophone family in October 2024.

That, he believes, is a significant step in deepening the country’s engagement with the Francophone world.

The Ivorian envoy, further expressed the Francophone Group’s readiness to collaborate with the government and international partners to ensure that the French language remains a bridge between cultures while serving as a tool for dialogue, cooperation, and sustainable development.

The global celebration is held under the theme, “Generation Peace: The Contribution of Youth to a More Peaceful World”.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah